LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are looking for a man accused of breaking into apartment and condo garages.

Police said the break-ins occurred on the south side of the Las Vegas valley, but did not provide specific locations.

Video surveillance was provided and along with an image of the suspect, a gray Toyota Forerunner is seen parked, police said the vehicle belongs to the suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact Detective Karas at (702)-828-2811 or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com