LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are looking for help hunting down a group of people who they say have repeatedly stolen items from local beauty supply stores.

According to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the suspects have stolen from different beauty supply shops in the Las Vegas valley multiple times between May and September 2023.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department provided photos describe this woman as “Female B”

Police say the suspects enter the businesses and leave with multiple items. The culprits show no regard for damages, according to the release. Investigators hope someone can identify the individuals pictured.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department provided photos describe this man as “Male A”

The suspect vehicle was described by investigators as a Chevy Blazer, possibly from the 2003 model year.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department provided photos describe this woman as “Female A”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LVMPD retail theft section at (702) 828-3591 or via email.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department provided photos describe this male as “Male B”

Additionally, those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or via the organization’s website. A text line is also available by sending the message “CRIMENV” along with the tip to 274635 or CRIMES.