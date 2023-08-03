Armed robbery at gas station on July 17, 2023 (LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metropolitan police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a gas station in Spring Valley.

It took place on July 17 at 9:30 a.m., near the 3600 block of West Sahara Avenue near Valley View Boulevard, police said.

The suspect was observed fleeing the area driving a white Newer model 4D sedan possibly a 2021 Hyundai Elantra.

The suspect was seen leaving the area driving a white newer model sedan, possibly a 2021 Hyundai Elantra.

Police said the suspect also stole a distinctive necklace from the victim.

Those with information on the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.