LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metropolitan police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a gas station in Spring Valley.
It took place on July 17 at 9:30 a.m., near the 3600 block of West Sahara Avenue near Valley View Boulevard, police said.
The suspect was seen leaving the area driving a white newer model sedan, possibly a 2021 Hyundai Elantra.
Police said the suspect also stole a distinctive necklace from the victim.
Those with information on the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.