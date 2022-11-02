LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an armed robbery suspect.

Police describe the suspect as a white male adult, 18 to 35 years old, and roughly six feet tall.

Police did not specify where the suspect was last seen, but said he had committed multiple robberies with a deadly weapon in the Las Vegas area.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.