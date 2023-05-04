Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials are looking for a man they say robbed a convenience store with a gun | Photo provided by LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are looking for a suspect who they say robbed a Las Vegas convenience store Thursday.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department release, a man walked into a convenience store near the 300 block of Mojave Road in east Las Vegas with a firearm and robbed employees.

Photos from LVMPD show the suspect, who is described as 5’8″ tall, with an average build.

Anyone with more information on the incident is asked to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591 or to contact Crime Stoppers via phone at (702) 828-5555 or its website. A cash reward could be available.