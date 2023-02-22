LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are searching for a missing 85-year-old woman who may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Gisela Niva was last seen Tuesday around 10 a.m. near the 4100 block of Cascada Piazza Lane near Flamingo Road and Hualapai Way, according to police.

Gisela Niva, 85, last seen Feb. 21, 2023 (LVMPD/KLAS)

She is described as 5’4”, 110 pounds with green eyes and blonde hair. She is driving a white 2020 BMW 230i coupe with a Nevada license plate, 521-w18.

Anyone with information regarding Niva and her whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.