LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metropolitan police are searching for a missing man last seen in the northeast valley.

Luis Roldan, 71, was last seen on Sept. 5 near the 3900 block of East Owens Avenue.

He was wearing a blue shirt with a white eagle on the chest area, blue sweatpants, and black tennis shoes at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.