LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are searching for four suspects accused of a robbery at a local business.

It happened on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7:10 p.m. when two men and two women entered a business and allegedly selected merchandise and attempted to leave without paying, Las Vegas Metro Police stated.

When confronted by store employees one of the men pointed a firearm and threatened the employee, according to police.

In the end, the four people left with the stolen property, police said.

Police did not release the location of the alleged robbery.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit

www.crimestoppersofnv.com.