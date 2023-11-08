LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects who they say robbed and battered an employee.

According to a release, police are looking for three suspects who robbed, vandalized, and battered an employee at a business near the 6000 block of Boulder Highway.

The alleged robbery happened on Oct. 19 at around 3:40 a.m., the release said.

The release described the suspects as three men between 20 to 30 years old, all 5’9″ to 6’0″ tall.

One of the men was wearing a brown baseball hat, gray hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, and orange and white shoes. The second suspect was wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and white shoes. The last suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black

shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or online.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime

Stoppers may result in a cash reward.