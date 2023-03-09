LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are searching for three suspects accused of armed robbery in the northwest Las Vegas valley.

On Thursday around 8:35 p.m., three men entered a business near the 8000 block of West Tropical Parkway near Centennial Center Boulevard. According to police, the men threatened the employees with a weapon and stole merchandise.

Metro police search for three suspects in northwest valley armed robbery (LVMPD/KLAS)

The first suspect is described as a Black adult man in his late 20s, with a slim build, wearing a black puffy jacket, white shirt with a green Playboy bunny, and dark-colored pants.

Metro police search for three suspects in northwest valley armed robbery (LVMPD/KLAS)

The second suspect is described as a Black adult man in his late 20s, medium build, wearing a black and white MCMXXXIII shirt, and dreadlocks.

Metro police search for three suspects in northwest valley armed robbery (LVMPD/KLAS)

The third suspect is described as a Black adult man in his late 20s, with a slim build, wearing a brown hat, pink letterman jacket, and blue jeans.

Metro police search for three suspects in northwest valley armed robbery (LVMPD/KLAS)

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through CrimeStoppers may result in a cash reward