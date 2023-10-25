LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas police are searching for three suspects accused of retail theft in the west part of the valley.

Police believe the suspects are responsible for just under $20,000 in merchandise theft from a store near the 4300 block of Meadows Lane near Charleston and Decatur boulevards during the months of August and September.

Las Vegas police say three suspects are accused of stealing merchandise from 4300 block of Meadows Lane during the months of August and September 2023 (KLAS)



Las Vegas police say three suspects are accused of stealing merchandise from 4300 block of Meadows Lane (KLAS)

Las Vegas police say three suspects are accused of stealing merchandise from 4300 block of Meadows Lane (KLAS)

The three suspects are accused of targeting a large volume of clothing items, according to police.

Three photos of the suspects were released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Retail Theft Section with no other additional details at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LVMPD Retail Theft Section at 702-828-3591 or email ORC@LVMPD.COM. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702- 385-5555, visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com, or use the mobile app ‘P3’. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.