LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are searching for three suspects accused of robbing a person on the east side of the valley.

LVMPD release photos of three suspects accused in a robbery in the 1300 of Karen Avenue on Sept. 11.(LVMPD)

It happened in the 1300 block of east Karen Avenue on Sunday, Sept. 11, just before 10 a.m., according to police.

The first suspect is described as a black male, thin build with short dark hair, with a beard and mustache, last

seen wearing a black t-shirt with an unknown design, black basketball-type shorts, and black shoes.

The second suspect is described as a black male, thin to medium build, last seen wearing a black shirt with the Rug Rats logo, black pants, and red shoes.

The third suspect is described as a black female, with long braids pulled into a bun, thin build, last seen wearing a black sports bra with a Wendy’s t-shirt over her head, black leggings, and black crocs type shoes.

The two male suspects were last seen on foot eastbound on Karen Ave. and the female left in a black vehicle, according to police.

Those with information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.