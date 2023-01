LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Monday afternoon.

Las Vegas Metro police said Denise Garcia-Garcia was last seen at 3:50 p.m. near the 2400 block of East Bonanza (near Eastern Ave.) on Jan. 30.

She was last seen wearing a red shirt, black leggings, and white shoes.

Anyone with information can call the police at (702) 828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.