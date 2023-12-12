LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are searching for two women accused of committing strong-armed robbery.

On Nov. 22, around 5:40 p.m., the women allegedly robbed a business in the 2000 block of East Serene Avenue and battered a victim in the process, police said.

The first suspect is described as a woman between 20 and 30 years old, about 5’6”, thin build, wearing a beige sweater, black leggings, a black cross-body bag, and a pierced left nostril.

Suspect in strong-arm robbery that occurred on Nov. 22 around 5:40 p.m. (LVMPD)

The second suspect is described as a woman between 20 and 30 years old, about 5’6”, medium build, wearing a pink sweater, blue jeans, black knee boots, and a pink cross-body bag.

Suspect in strong-arm robbery that occurred on Nov. 22 around 5:40 p.m. (LVMPD)

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.