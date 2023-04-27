LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Two armed robbery suspects are on the run after holding up a Las Vegas business in the central valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
It happened on April 8, shortly before 10:30 a.m. near the 4000 block of Desert Inn Road near Valley View Boulevard.
The suspects are described as male adults, standing 5’10” to 6’0″ tall. One of the suspects was wearing a black baseball hat; a black, red & white jacket with a red hood; dark pants; a black backpack; black and white shoes, and a black COVID mask at the time of the robbery.
The other suspect was wearing a black beanie, yellow shirt, dark pants, black shoes, and a black COVID mask at the time.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591.
To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.