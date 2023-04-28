UPDATE: Police told 8 News Now Julian Sandoval, 11, has been located and thanked the public for their assistance.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who was last seen riding a bike in the far east part of the valley on Friday.

Julian Sandavol was last seen on April 28, at approximately 2:30 p.m. near East Sahara Avenue and Tree Line Drive in Las Vegas.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, and black Nike sweatpants, and riding his gray-colored bike, police stated in a release Friday night.

Sandoval stands 5’0 tall and has brown eyes and hair, police said.

Anyone with information should contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police at 702-828-3111.