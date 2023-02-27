LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman was shot to death at a central valley apartment complex Sunday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting was reported around 10:11 p.m. in the 700 block of E. Twain Avenue near S. University Center Drive.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene they found the woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The woman’s identity will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Metro said this is an ongoing investigation and ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact LVMPD Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521, or by email: homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.