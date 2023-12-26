LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police said a suspect who barricaded themselves in an apartment near the Harry Reid International Airport after attacking a victim with a knife has been taken into custody peacefully.

According to a release, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 5100 block of Golden Lane, near Maryland Parkway and East Tropicana Avenue at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers arrived and found a victim who was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries caused by a knife. Medical personnel took the victim to a local hospital.

Through the investigation, police learned the suspect was in an apartment in the area.

Police initially said they attempted to get the suspect to leave the apartment but could not. At approximately 11:22 a.m., police say they were able to bring the barricade to a peaceful conclusion. One man was taken into custody.

Police advised the public that the investigation into the incident was ongoing.