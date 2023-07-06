LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three people are facing charges, including attempted murder, after a man was stabbed in a hotel room on the Las Vegas Strip after he paid a woman for sex, according to a report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

At approximately 7:17 a.m. on Monday, July 3, MGM Grand Security called Las Vegas police after a guest was stabbed in the hotel.

According to the report, the victim, a man in his 50s, was found on the hotel’s fifth floor, suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to the University Medical Center.

The report stated three suspects were involved in the stabbing, later identified as Faith Bennett, Monica Juarez, and Nicholas Laws.

Faith Bennett, Monica Juarez, and Nicholas Laws. Source: LVMPD

According to the report, the victim told police that he met with “a white female adult with red hair,” identified as Bennett, in the early hours of July 3. He told police that he agreed to pay Bennett $300 in exchange for sex.

He told police that he remembered another woman he described as a “Hispanic female adult,” later identified as Juarez, who was with Bennett.

The report stated that Bennett took him up to a hotel room on the seventh floor of the MGM Grand, which was registered to Juarez. The victim told police that at some point, he and Bennett were unclothed and he “touched Bennett’s vagina using his hand.”

The victim told police that Bennett told him that touching her there was “off-limits,” and “grew furious with him” and demanded he leave, the report stated.

According to the report, the victim told police that a Black adult male, identified as Laws, entered the room to try and calm the situation. He told police that he remembered seeing Bennett with a knife that he described as a “switchblade,” but he didn’t know if Bennett or Laws stabbed him.

The report stated that the victim left the room, realized he was stabbed, and stumbled into the elevator. He ended up on the fifth floor of the hotel.

MGM Grand Housekeeping found the knife used in the stabbing hidden under the bed in the hotel room while switching out the bed for a new one, police said.

According to the report, the three suspects had left the hotel in a taxi at around 7:30 a.m. The taxi took them to an apartment complex near the intersection of East Katie Avenue and Algonquin Drive.

The report stated that the suspects were seen on video surveillance meeting another man, driving a white Maserati sedan into the parking lot of the apartment complex. The Maserati was registered to Juarez, police said.

All three suspects were taken into custody at the apartment complex at around 3 p.m. for their involvement in the stabbing. None of the suspects would speak to police about the stabbing.

The three face charges of battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, conspiracy to commit battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder with a deadly weapon, and harboring a felony offender.

The three were released on the bail conditions of staying out of trouble and having no contact with the victim. Their next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 1 at 8:30 a.m.