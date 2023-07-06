LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A California man was stabbed in a hotel room on Fremont Street after an argument over $70, according to an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

On Sunday, July 2, a 26-year-old man was arrested for battery with a deadly weapon at the Binion’s Gambling Hall & Hotel.

According to the report, around 5:40 a.m. police received a call stating security found a man with stab wounds inside the bathroom by Fremont Casino valet.

The victim, identified as a man from California in his 60s, had a stab wound on his right hand between his middle finger, a cut on his forehead, and had trouble breathing.

The report stated the victim told police he met the suspect, identified as Donald Rymerderr, 26, through a friend, identified as Amanda Mattson, 30s, in California before he traveled to Las Vegas.

According to the report, the three rode together in the victim’s vehicle from California to Las Vegas and stayed in a room at the hotel. In the report, the victim stated a fight started in the hotel room because Rymerderr paid $70 to register the victim’s dog despite him saying no, and Rymerderr later asked the victim to repay him.

The report stated the victim had a pocket knife on his belt. During the fight, Rymerderr ended up on top of him and kicked him in the torso, causing the knife to fall out of the holster. The two fought over it, resulting in the victim’s knife wounds.

Mattson pulled out a silver handgun from a fanny pack and pointed it at the victim while Rymerderr told her to “shoot the son of a [expletive],” according to the report.

After the victim was able to get Rymerderr off of him, he managed to escape the room, yelling for help until he reached the bathroom, where security helped him call the police.

Around 8:00 a.m., police located Mattson at the entrance of the Fremont Casino. Half an hour later, they found Rymerderr in the victim’s vehicle located in the Binion’s Hotel south parking garage on the third floor. They were both taken into custody.

Amanda Matsson was charged with conspiracy assault with a deadly weapon.

Donald Rymerderr was charged with assault and battery with the use of a deadly weapon. His preliminary hearing was set for Monday, July 24, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. His bail was set at $15,000.