LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police arrested a North Las Vegas man on a motorcycle after they say he drove over 100 mph and asked to be let off with a warning because he had to get home to his dog, according to an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

On Sunday, May 28, at around 3 p.m., an officer with the Racing Apprehension and Intervention Detail (RAID) team was driving an unmarked police vehicle on Interstate 215, heading northbound past the Alexander Road exit.

According to the report, the officer saw a dark gray motorcycle drive up behind them at a “high rate of speed” before making an “unsafe lane change” to pass the officer. The report stated that the motorcycle was speeding over 106 mph.

While the officer turned on their lights and sirens and attempted to catch up with the motorcycle, the driver made two more unsafe lane changes approaching exit 33 at Ann Road.

The motorcyclist was identified as Anthony Ruiz from North Las Vegas. According to the report, while the officer was arresting Ruiz, he “repeatedly asked to be let off with a warning” or receive a ticket because he needed to get home to his dog.

In Nevada, reckless driving is defined as operating a vehicle with willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property.

Ruiz was taken to the Clark County Detention Center. He will face charges of reckless driving and endangering persons and property. As of June 1, he is no longer shown in the CCDC system.