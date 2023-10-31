UPDATE: The officer involved in the October 31, use of deadly force that occurred in the

8800 block of Canyon Rim Way, has been identified as Officer James Burt. He is 49 years old and has been employed with the LVMPD since 2006. He is assigned to the West Community Policing Division, Summerlin Area Command. Officer Burt has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the incident, according to LVMPD.

The suspect was also identified by the Clark County Coroner as Dannon Bryant, 43, of Las Vegas. His cause of death was still pending as of Nov. 2.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police said a suspect is dead after officers hit him with their patrol vehicle while attempting to “de-escalate” a domestic violence incident.

According to LVMPD Capt. Joshua Martinez, police were called to the 8800 block of Canyon Rim Way at around 10:48 a.m. after reports of a domestic violence incident.

Martinez said the call was related to a woman who was being stabbed by a man. Arriving officers found a woman suffering from stab wounds.

A later release from Metro stated that the man had also stabbed himself and set a fire inside an apartment.

Medical personnel arrived and took the victim to a local hospital, where she later succumbed to her wounds and was pronounced dead.

Assisting officers arrived and found the man standing in the roadway of Desert Inn Road and El Capitan Way. He was armed with a knife and was approaching vehicles with it.

According to Martinez, officers used their patrol vehicle to hit the suspect. They were able to take him into custody.

Medical arrived and pronounced him dead on the scene. Police said no officers were injured.

For a list of local and state resources for domestic violence and abuse victims, visit this link.