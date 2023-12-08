LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police say an armed suspect has barricaded themselves on the Nevada Test and Training Range after a carjacking.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department recieved reports of a carjacking in the area of North US 95 and Corn Creek Road at around 6:36 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 8.

Arriving officers found a suspect carjacked an individual and was armed with a firearm. The suspect had driven north on the US 95 Freeway.

Police said the suspect was located on the Nevada Test and Training Range and the situation is now a barricade.

LVMPD’s SWAT and Crisis Negotiators were on the way to the scene.

Police are asking that people avoid the area as the situation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.