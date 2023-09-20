LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police said they were investigating an “illegal” shooting that left one person injured Wednesday morning.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, there was what they called an “illegal shooting” in the 3300 block of Iberia Street near West Desert Inn Road and South Rainbow Boulevard.

Police said one person was shot. No other details about the injured person were released at the time of publication.

They are asking people to avoid the area due to a heavy police presence.

This is an ongoing investigation.