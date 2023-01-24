LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting in the west valley.

The shooting was reported at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Doolittle Avenue, near H Street. At least one person has been injured, according to police.

A suspect was taken into custody, police said in a 4:07 p.m. tweet.

“This incident is now contained. It was an isolated shooting event,” the tweet read.

Two schools in the area were placed on brief lockdowns while officers responded.

More details will be provided in a 4:30 p.m. press conference, which will be livestreamed here.

This is a developing story.