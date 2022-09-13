LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was taken into custody after a barricade that began early Tuesday morning west of the Strip.

Metro police arrived at a residence near Flamingo and Lindell roads just before 4:50 a.m. to investigate a “family disturbance,” they said.

Police said a woman got into an argument with her boyfriend in an apartment before he pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her if she called the police. When police responded to the incident, he refused to leave the apartment.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly after 9:30 a.m., police said.

Nearby residences were evacuated and Rochelle Avenue was shut down in both directions between Lindell and Decatur Boulevard.

The road closures are expected to remain for the next 30 to 45 minutes while officers clear the area.

No other details were released.

Police urge those involved in a violent relationship or who know someone in a violent relationship to seek help immediately.