LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man attempting to get his car returned to him after it was impounded by a tow company is accused of shooting and killing an employee, according to Las Vegas police.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 10:58 a.m. in the 100 block of W. Wyoming Ave., near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, police said.

Before the shooting, police said a man walked into the towing business asking for his car to be returned to him after it was impounded.

There was a dispute, related to documentation, over whether the car should be released and the car was ultimately not released, police said.

The man became upset and got into a verbal fight with an employee before allegedly pulling out a gun and shooting the employee, police said. He then fled westbound on Wyoming.

The victim, identified as a Hispanic male in his 40s, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect remained outstanding at the time of a 2:30 p.m. news conference, but police described him as a Black male wearing glasses, a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Police said there is a possible person of interest but they are waiting to confirm their identity.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This is a developing story.