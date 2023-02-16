LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police detectives released new surveillance video of a suspect in a homicide investigation.
The incident happened on August 4, 2022, at 9:14 a.m. near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.
At the time police stated that they had found an unresponsive woman near a raised planter. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the suspect is described as a man, approximately 5’9,” 200 lbs., wearing a dark shirt, camo shorts, and a blue hat.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD
Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To
remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.