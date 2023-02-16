LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police detectives released new surveillance video of a suspect in a homicide investigation.

The incident happened on August 4, 2022, at 9:14 a.m. near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.

At the time police stated that they had found an unresponsive woman near a raised planter. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the suspect is described as a man, approximately 5’9,” 200 lbs., wearing a dark shirt, camo shorts, and a blue hat.

Las Vegas Metro police have released new surveillance video of a suspect connected to a murder on August 4, 2022, near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. (KLAS)

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD

Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To

remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.