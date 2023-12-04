LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detectives have released video of a suspect after one man was killed and four others were hospitalized following a shooting at a homeless encampment in the east valley.

It happened at the intersection of Sandhill Road and Charleston Boulevard on Dec. 1 at 5:34 p.m.

Detectives suspect that a man of an unknown race approached a homeless encampment and opened fire on five people, according to police.

The surveillance video released on Monday showed the suspect running near a business south on Sandhill Road and getting into the passenger side of the waiting dark-colored SUV. The vehicle is then seen leaving the area in an unknown direction of travel.

Las Vegas police said they are aware of an incident that occurred in California where an individual is suspected of killing three unhoused persons and has ruled out any correlation.

Las Vegas police search for a wanted suspect accused in a deadly shooting near Charleston Boulevard and Sandhill Road on Dec. 1, 2023. KLAS

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.