LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police released video Thursday showing surveillance video of a Halloween house party shooting last year that left a 22-year-old woman dead.

Security video from a nearby home shows a vehicle driving by the residence where the party was being held and shooting into it before speeding off.

Graciela Gomez, 22, was shot and later pronounced dead at the hospital. Two others were shot and wounded but survived.

Police hope that by releasing the video, someone’s memory will be jogged and provide information that can lead to the identification of those responsible for the shooting.

The deadly shooting was reported Oct. 31, 2021 just before 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Beesley Drive, near Hollywood and Charleston boulevards.

The party “quickly got out of hand,” police said after it was advertised on social media and several people were turned away. Some who were not allowed in got into a car and began to drive off when they started to fire several gunshots into the front of the residence.

“A group of Hispanic males showed up to the party and they refused to be patted down at the party. That started a confrontation between the host and the people who were trying to get in. Moments later after leaving the party, because they were refused entry, a car drove by the front of the house and multiple shots were fired,” detectives said after the shooting.

The LVMPD Homicide Section can be reached at (702) 828-3521 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.