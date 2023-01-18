LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police have released new photos of a van believed to be connected to a burglary in Spring Valley.

The burglary took place on Sunday, Jan. 15 near the 6600 block of Schuster Street near Valley View Boulevard and Sunset Road.

Police search for burglary suspect on Jan. 15, 2022. (LVMPD)

Those who may recognize the vehicle or have any information, contact Detective C. Vargas Berbe at (702) 828-1690 or C15044V@LVMPD.com reference event number LLV230100062616.

Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers Nevada at (702) 385-5555