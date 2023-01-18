LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police have released new photos of a van believed to be connected to a burglary in Spring Valley.

The burglary took place on Sunday, Jan. 15 near the 6600 block of Schuster Street near Valley View Boulevard and Sunset Road.

  • Police search for burglary suspect on Jan. 15, 2022. (LVMPD)
Those who may recognize the vehicle or have any information, contact Detective C. Vargas Berbe at (702) 828-1690 or C15044V@LVMPD.com reference event number LLV230100062616.

Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers Nevada  at (702) 385-5555