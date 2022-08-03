LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have released their “10 Most Wanted” list which includes two women and eight men, all wanted for crimes ranging from burglary to attempted murder of a police officer.

LVMPD’s 10 Most Wanted list for August 2022

The 8 News Now I-Team reported in 2019 that U.S. Marshals were once again working on the case involving Nacho Hinojosa Garcia.

He is wanted in connection with the 1997 shooting of Metro police officer Luis Norris, who was wearing a bullet-proof vest when he was shot.

Hinojosa Garcia was 24 years old at the time of the shooting.

The list released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the charges each suspect faces:

Rayzhane Aaron – Domestic battery with a deadly weapon

Luis Evangelista – Battery with a deadly weapon

Byron Moore – Own or possess gun by prohibited person

Thomas Jr. Joe – Assault with deadly weapon, destroy property of another

Rickey Barnett – Burglary of a motor vehicle

Rickey Danielsashely – Grand larceny auto

Enrique Sabido – Carry conceal weapon without permit, Own/possessing gun by prohibited person, stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools

Nacho Garcia Hinojosa – Attempted murder of a police officer

Vincent Freeman – Battery domestic violence (3rd offense), Batter domestic violence with substantial bodily harm

Josalyn Akina – Traffic control sub, possession gun by prohibited persons, possession of controlled substance

The public is not encouraged to approach a wanted person, however tips are welcome.

Those with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.