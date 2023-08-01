LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The sound of burnouts and cars speeding through neighborhoods is nothing new to the Las Vegas Valley.

“Cars driving by fast, and their engines rev,” Sarah Cuelho said.

“They sit there and tear up the street and wake you up in the middle of the night,” Kevin Amos said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department hold First Tuesday event (KLAS)

Metro’s Enterprise Area Command is aware of the issue as they held their “First Tuesday” meeting focused on Reckless Driving.

“I live right off of Durango, and it’s an issue right there. They race up and down that street quite a bit,” David Binder said.

New to the area, Binder says the racing in his neighborhood has got to stop because there’s a school nearby.

“We are concerned,” he shared.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sergeant Robert Hubbard acknowledges it’s a problem and thinks his area command is a prime target because of growth.

There are a lot of new developments with new and empty streets,” Hubbard shared.

“Those remote areas are where people like to congregate and do their street racing,” Hubbard added.

Metro’s RAID started in March of 2022 and has seen tremendous success with nearly 200 arrests made this year and close to 1500 citations given out.