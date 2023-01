LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was killed in an apparent vehicle versus pedestrian crash Friday morning, according to Las Vegas police.

The crash was reported around 9:14 a.m. near Brent Thurman Way and Hacienda Avenue, police said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries, where they were pronounced deceased, police said.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story.