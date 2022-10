LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in the northeast part of the valley near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on Thursday at Tropical Parkway and Hollywood Boulevard.

Police said the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and then taken to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Drivers are asked to avoid the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and East Tropical parkway as police conduct the investigation.