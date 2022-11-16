LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian critically injured on the east side of the Las Vegas valley.

A source told 8 News Now Investigators that the vehicle involved in the crash is a Davis Funeral van.

It happened on Wednesday just after 6:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Boulder Highway, south of Russell Road, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash involved a van and the pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

All traffic has been shut down along northbound lanes south of Russell Road while the investigation continues.

Metro police traffic bureau is currently investigating the crash.