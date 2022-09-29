LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An injury crash reported early Thursday morning created a slowdown on northbound I-15 at Spring Mountain after Flamingo Road.

The crash was reported at around 3:15 a.m. and Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers were still on the scene just before 7 a.m.

The crash would normally be in the jurisdiction of Nevada Highway Patrol, but Metro officers were seen walking around the scene with flashlights.

The far right two lanes were still blocked off due to the incident as of 7:03 a.m.

No details about the crash have been released.

This is a developing story.