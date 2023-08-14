LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department jumped into action while en route to another incident after they spotted a fire threatening homes in the southwest valley.

LVMPD fight fire in southwest Las Vegas on Aug. 14, 2023 (LVMPD)

It happened on Monday afternoon while officers were initiating neighborhood contacts near Wigwam Avenue and Fort Apache Road when they first spotted smoke a few blocks away, the department stated on its Facebook page.

Officers said the fire started in the rear yard of a home and began extinguishing the 15-foot flames with garden hoses to save the homes nearby.

In the end, the officers were able to prevent two homes from major fire damage.

The officers are part of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Enterprise Area Command’s Community Policing and Safe Village Team.