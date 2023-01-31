LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers were honored on Tuesday for going above and beyond the call of duty.

Officers Kyle Johnson and Kabir Kamboj two relatively new officers to the force went out of their way to help a family in need of help.

“We’re just out here trying to help people,” Officer Kamboj expressed.

Both officers said they were just doing their job one night when they received a call to come to Mandalay Bay.

A woman needed assistance and was trying to escape a domestic violence situation.

“We both looked at each other that night and just thought we could help someone else out so we did,” Officer Johnson said. “They had no place to go. Instead of them being out in the cold with a sick little girl we just talked with them and figured out what’s going on. We just helped them in the best way we could.”

The officers did more than help, by paying for the family’s two-night stay at the hotel.

“It’s our job to show up and do what we can to make sure they are safe and sound,” Officer Kamboj added. “That’s all we did for that family. It wasn’t anything out of the ordinary for us.”

In recognition of the officers’ efforts, Tom Kovach with the help of the LVMPD gave the officers the first “Good Ticket Awards” of 2023.

“This Good Ticket Program gives us the opportunity to highlight those good deeds and shows our appreciation,” Kovach stated.

Resorts World Las Vegas donated a two-night stay at their hotel along with dining experiences for both officers and their families.

“It does motivate me to continue being humble and look to do the best thing for people,” Officer Kamboj told 8 News Now.

“I was just being myself, and wanting to help out others,” Officer Johnson expressed.