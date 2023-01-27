LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas police officer was taken to the hospital after rescuing a driver from a burning car.

It happened on Friday afternoon just after 4:30 p.m. along the 3400 block of Las Vegas Boulevard.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the driver of a white sedan was traveling southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard when the vehicle hit a palm tree in the center median.

The vehicle caught fire while the driver was still inside, police said.

When the police officer arrived they were able to break a window and get the driver out.

The driver and the officer were both taken to the hospital.

The officer was treated for smoke inhalation.

Some traffic lanes are expected to remain closed due to the investigation, police stated.