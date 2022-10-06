LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer is accused of masturbating during a chiropractic massage, according to his arrest report.

Richard Landahl faces lewdness charges after the victim told police he had requested her as a massage therapist and began masturbating minutes into the massage, the report said.

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, around 11 a.m., the victim said she met with Landahl at the business, where he had requested her to be his therapist for that day’s session after having had one previous session with her months earlier, according to the report.

The victim told Landahl to dress down to his level of comfort in a private room. When she returned, he was wearing his underwear and was facedown with a sheet over him, the report said.

The victim told police that during the massage, Landahl began masturbating in front of her, the report said.

When the victim realized what was happening, she stopped the massage and left the room, the report said. She said she was planning to return, and told employees and the chiropractic doctor what was happening.

While the chiropractor told the victim to go so that she would not have to interact with Landahl while he was asked to leave, Landahl exited the private room with his clothes back on, the report said.

When the chiropractor went to speak to Landahl, he told her that he was having marital issues and did not want his wife to learn about what happened. He apologized for making the victim feel uncomfortable, but only said he had put his hands underneath his body because he was cold, according to the report.

Landahl asked if a report was going to be made and “expressed concern” that the incident would be reported to his employer, the report said.

When he was asked to leave, he said he had to go back to the private room to get some personal property, but then started to have a panic attack and began pacing inside the room. When the doctor entered to speak to him, he asked for some time alone, the report said.

A few minutes later, Landahl exited the room holding a bottle of hand sanitizer, claiming it “exploded” on him. The doctor told police it didn’t make sense for the sanitizer to have exploded onto the massage table because it was kept on a table “not that close” to it, the report said.

Before leaving, Landahl asked the doctor about therapy options in order to help himself “cope with his personal issues,” the report said.

When the doctor went into the room to clean it, she noticed a “large wet stain and a ‘gunk’ substance” on the center of the bottom sheet where Landahl had been lying on the massage table, according to the report.

On Thursday, Sept. 22, Landahl reached out to another Metro officer and said he learned through an internal system that police were at the business. He told the officer that he had gone to the chiropractor’s office and fell asleep during a massage. While asleep, he said he had a “wet dream,” and when the massage therapist realized what happened, he immediately apologized and told her about what had happened, the report said.

Landahl told the officer that he “realized his semen was on the sheets” of the massage table and tried to clean it up with hand sanitizer, according to the report.

Landahl has been employed by LVMPD for about 5 years and serves in a non-uniformed position within the Spring Valley Area Command. At the time of the incident, Landahl was on-duty as a police officer.

He was placed on suspension of police powers with pay pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigations.

DNA was taken from Landahl and the massage table sheets were preserved for forensic processing. They will be tested later at a forensic lab.

Landahl declined to speak with police in a recorded interview.

Police issued him a summons and Landahl was not arrested or booked in jail. He was due in court Oct. 27.