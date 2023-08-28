Deadly crash along Boulder Highway near Flamingo Road on Aug. 28, 2023. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A driver was killed and a Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer was injured after a 2-vehicle crash at an east valley intersection, according to a police report.

It happened on Monday shortly after 6 p.m. at East Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway.

The marked police vehicle was driving southbound on Boulder Highway sitting at a red light just before the crash.

The light then turned green and the driver of a sedan driving westbound on Flamingo Road ran through the red light and crashed into the police vehicle, according to police.

The crash closed down traffic in all directions, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The police officer had moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital with critical injuries but died a short time later.

Nevada State Police have taken over the crash investigation.