LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas police officer is in the hospital after a shooting near UNLV Thursday morning.

Metro will hold a news briefing around 6 a.m. 8NewsNow.com will live stream that briefing.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police are investigating two crime scenes. Police said the shooting happened around 2:25 a.m. near the 800 block of East Flamingo Road near University Center Drive. That intersection is closed to traffic.

The second scene is at Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue which is also closed.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigate officer-involved shooting on Flamingo Rd. near University Center Dr. on Oct. 13, 2022. (KLAS)

The condition of the officer has not been released, at this time.

