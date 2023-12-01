LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer involved in a shooting in the northeast valley earlier this week has been identified.

Officer Coleman Oswald, 37, has been employed with the department since 2009.

The shooting occurred on Nov. 29 in the 5700 block of Baffy Circle near Nellis Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue.

A man was shot by police late Wednesday night after he stole a tow truck, fled from police, barricaded himself inside a home, attempted to flee a second time, and then aimed a gun at police, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown. No officers were injured in the incident.

Officer Oswald is assigned to the Homeland Security Special Operations Division, Special Weapons, and Tactics Bureau, according to police.

Officer Oswald has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the incident.

It was the eighth officer-involved shooting for Metro in 2023.