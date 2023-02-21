LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas Metro police officer was honored by Clark County just weeks after rescuing a driver from a burning car on the Las Vegas Strip.

On Tuesday, Officer Derek Stebbins was honored by commissioners with a proclamation for his outstanding service to the community.

Officer Stebbins address Clark County Commissioners during proclamation on Feb. 21, 2023 (KLAS)

On January 27, Officer Stebbins pulled the driver out as flames burst from the bottom of the car along the 3400 block of Las Vegas Boulevard.

He had help from another man who was on the scene and helped the police without being asked. Police didn’t identify the good samaritan.

Officer Stebbins was initially taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.

The driver of the vehicle was later identified as Alexander Dawkins.

He now faces charges of DUI, failure to properly maintain a travel lane or improper lane change, and owner failing to show proof of insurance, court records showed.

He was arrested at University Medical Center, where he was treated for injuries after the crash into a palm tree in the median near the Venetian Las Vegas, near Spring Mountain Road on the Strip.

During the ceremony on Tuesday, Officer Stebbins thanked the commissioners along with his family for other support.

He has worked at the Convention Center Area Command Center for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for nearly 13 years. He has been with the department for a total of 14 years.

“I don’t have much to say just I’m glad to work for this department, I couldn’t think of a better place to work and to serve and to protect our community and I am grateful for it,” Stebbins said.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft described to those in attendance on Tuesday, the heroism Officer Stebbins displayed.

“He took quick action it was all covered on film but we know the work he does every day is not always captured on film. This incident happened to be and was a true demonstration of his courage and heroism he jumped into action moments before the vehicle caught on fire he rescued the driver from the vehicle, and we are just so proud of you officer,” Commissioner Naftz expressed.