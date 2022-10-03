LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said an officer accused of committing a lewd act while receiving treatment at a local chiropractic office has been suspended.

Richard Landahl an officer on the force was identified in the case that stems back to September 21.

The initial investigation by LVMPD indicated that Landahl had committed the crime of open and gross lewdness at the chiropractic office during a treatment session, according to a release from LVMPD on Monday.

A judge issued a summons in lieu of arrest for one count of open and gross

lewdness.

Officer Landahl has been employed with the LVMPD since 2017 and is assigned to the

Community Policing Division, Spring Valley Area Command.

Landahl was placed on suspension of police powers with pay pending the outcome of the criminal and

internal investigations.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Oct. 27.