LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer has been arrested and faces stalking and home invasion charges.

Officer Jake Freeman was arrested on Dec. 31 and charged with three felonies which include aggravated stalking, attempted home invasion, and destroy or injure personal property of another, according to LVMPD.

Freeman has been employed with the Las Vegas Metro police since 2017 and is assigned to the West Community Policing Division, Summerlin Area Command.

He was taken to the Henderson Detention Center and will be suspended from police powers with pay pending further investigation.