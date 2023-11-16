LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas police officer was arrested and faces charges of child abuse and domestic violence, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer Joseph Ortega was arrested on Nov. 16 and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. He was charged with two counts of child abuse/neglect and two counts of assault domestic violence with the use of a deadly weapon, according to police.

Ortega has been employed with LVMPD since 2017 and is assigned to the West Community Policing Division, Northwest Area Command.

He will be placed on suspension of police powers without pay, according to police.