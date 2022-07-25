LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was honored after taking life-saving steps to rescue a child following a Las Vegas church service on Christmas Eve.

Officer Paul Schreiber jumped into action after a child was found to be choking outside a church building.

In the video, the child is heard coughing and the officer is seen assisting the boy and his family by telling him to “let it out” as the boy continues to cough and vomit.

Officer Schreiber said he did what he called the “baby Heimlich” to get the child to start breathing again.

“The timing of it, the whole Christmas Eve aspect of it too, I’m sure, gave more meaning to the holiday, especially for that family I’m sure,” he said.

On Tuesday, he was one of several officers honored for his exemplary service at the LVMPD’s headquarters.

The other service awards at Tuesday’s ceremony include the success of Operation GRIP (Gun Violence Reduction Investigative Partnership).

During a four-month operation, officers located and arrested 82 violent wanted

suspects and recovered 40 illegal firearms, as well as the dramatic EDC rescue of a man with a core body temperature of 109.

In all, the ceremony highlighted seven incidents of outstanding work performed by officers, a deputy constable, and several vital agency partners.