LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police activity regarding a suspect who has barricaded themselves inside an apartment has shut down traffic in an area of central Las Vegas, police say.

According to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, at 10:53 Friday morning, detectives arrived at an apartment on Stewart Avenue attempting to find a wanted person. Police say they believe the wanted individual is armed and barricaded inside the apartment.

Police officials are on the scene and attempting to negotiate the individual’s peaceful surrender.

Stewart Avenue is closed between 11th Street and Maryland Parkway. Police officials ask the public to avoid the area.

